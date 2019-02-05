Boy, 6, electrocuted while playing at TX food truck park

LAREDO, TX (KGNS/Gray News) - A 6-year-old is in critical condition after touching part of a food truck and getting electrocuted, KGNS reports.
According to the Laredo Fire Department, two boys were playing with a ball Friday evening at the Streats Food Truck Park in Laredo, TX. One of the boys, a 6-year-old, somehow touched part of a food truck that was electrically charged and was electrocuted instantly.
When Laredo EMS personnel arrived, the boy showed no signs of life, but medics were able to revive him.
The 6-year-old was airlifted to a San Antonio hospital, where he remains in critical condition.
The area where the incident happened is out of Laredo’s jurisdiction, but the city’s fire department responded because they say waiting for the Webb County Fire Department would have delayed the immediate attention the boy needed.
