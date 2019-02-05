Arrest made in connection to shooting in Ohio Co.

By Matthew DeVault | February 4, 2019 at 8:49 PM CST - Updated February 4 at 8:59 PM

OHIO CO., KY (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police detectives have made an arrest in connection to the shooting of 45-year-old Michael J. Miller of Morgantown.

Chastity D. Clopton, 27 of Morgantown was charged by detectives with:

  • Attempted Murder 
  • Assault 1st Degree
  • Tampering with Evidence 
  • Possession of Firearm of a convicted felon

Miller is still recovering at the University of Louisville Hospital.

The investigation is on-going and is still considered in the preliminary stages.

PREVIOUS: Kentucky State Police Post 16-Henderson was notified by Ohio County authorities around 1:00 a.m. on February 4 that a man with a gunshot wound showed up at a residence in the 1800 block of KY 1118 requesting an ambulance.

Troopers and detectives arrived and saw the man had a gunshot wound to his face. He was flown to University of Louisville Hospital and is considered to be in stable condition.

