EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -A very wet airmass will stall over the Tri-State over the next couple of days. This will provide plenty of water for rain, and we may see 2-4″ of rainfall by late Thursday night. Area rivers will rise near or above flood stage by the weekend and early next week. Temperatures will remain very mild through Friday, then drop back below normal through the weekend. A light wintry mix is possible early Sunday.