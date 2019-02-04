Owensboro celebrates 5 years of convention center, downtown hotel

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - Its been five years to the day since the Owensboro convention Center and the Downtown Hampton Inn & Suites opened and the community is still celebrating Owensboro’s progress.
11 years ago, Owensboro city officials decided to revitalize downtown.
“It’s really a celebration of just tourism making a comeback in Owensboro and it really started with the convention center and the Hampton Inn," Dave Kirk with Visit Owensboro explained.
Six years later, the convention center and first downtown hotel since the executive inn opened their doors.
“So much growth and infrastructure has happened downtown and in the community as a whole," Matthew McCloud the general manager of the hotel said. "And we have had so many wins, it’s so exciting to be able to tell everybody the story of Owensboro.”
Officials with the Owensboro visitor's bureau say it's been a transformative five years for Owensboro.
“Just the rebirth of tourism in Owensboro, we’re seeing numbers we’ve never seen before and that’s good for everyone," Kirk said. "The more people we bring in, the less our taxes are here in Owensboro.”
Hampton Inn employees say they’ve served more than 180,000 guests since it opened and point to the downtown location and proximity to the convention center.
“People just want to be where the action is at and that’s downtown," McCloud said.
And hotel employees say they're looking forward to bringing even more people to Owensboro.
“Whether they be folks from Louisville, Lexington, Nashville, Cincinnati, St. Louis, there’s a regional impact that we’ve made that people don’t understand until they get here once when they’re here they come back," McCloud said. "And so it’s fun to celebrate that today.”
