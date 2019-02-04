Neighborhood Watch: HPD stepping up to bring in people with outstanding warrants, recent phone scams

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department is stepping up efforts to bring in people with outstanding warrants.
Most recently, officers picked up this guy, 19-year-old Bradley Weimer.
He was wanted for a parole violation.
His original charges were receiving a stolen firearm, trafficking marijuana, possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.
The Athletic Department at Tecumseh high school wants everyone to know they don’t raise funds by phone.
Apparently, people gave gotten calls asking for money asking for money for Tecumseh’s athletic teams.
Be cautious of anyone soliciting funds by phone.
The Evansville Police Department has these “tip-offs to rip-offs." If you hear any of these phrases, it’s time to end the phone call.
- “You’ve been specially selected.”
- “You’ll get a free bonus if you buy.”
- “You’ve won 1 of 5 valuable prizes.”
- “You’ve won money in a foreign lottery.”
- “You must send money right away.”
Remember, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.
The Indiana Sheriff’s Association is offering 40 scholarships statewide for $750 each.
These are for high school seniors or college students pursuing a degree in Criminal Justice.
To see the other qualifications go to this link >> https://indianasheriffs.org/
The deadline for the application is April 1.
