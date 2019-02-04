Multiple shots fired incidents spread about Evansville’s south side

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - An unusual number of police reports filed on Sunday of multiple gunshots fired into homes and a business.
Police were called to four separate incidents in four different locations. All of the shootings happened on Sunday; two were in the morning and two more at night
But they are spread out among four spots on Evansville’s South side.
In one of those calls shortly after 3 a.m. from the 800 block of East Blackford Avenue, officers found 15 rifle casings. Several even hit the home.
Police say another shooting around 9 p.m. Sunday evening on South Grand Avenue turned up 12 shell casings in the street. And also sent a bullet into a woman’s front window.
She says she heard three gunshots before the one that hit her house.
“Oh yeah that’s why I was so upset because you know sitting here and that’s where it came in at," Victoria Hankins, resident, explained. "Obviously you don’t know at the time what angle it was, but yeah I was scared.”
No one was injured in any of these cases. So far, no one has been arrested.
One of those shootings was right outside the Dollar General on Lincoln Avenue, just 30 minutes after the store closed on Sunday.
