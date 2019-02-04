KY AG warns residents of ‘Sweetheart Scam’

KY AG warns residents of ‘Sweetheart Scam’
As the calendar edges towards Valentine’s Day, Attorney General Andy Beshear is warning Kentucky residents not to fall for the “Sweetheart Scam.” (J:\Raycom LIM4\NewsOpens\FRANCHISE OPEN_text.wav)
By Jared Goffinet | February 4, 2019 at 4:45 PM CST - Updated February 4 at 4:45 PM

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - As the calendar edges towards Valentine’s Day, Attorney General Andy Beshear is warning Kentucky residents not to fall for the “Sweetheart Scam.”

Already this year, officials say four Kentucky residents have lost nearly $300,000 to the scam. In all four cases, the scammer used legitimate dating websites to lure victims into a fake relationship.

Things to watch out for:

  • Asks  you to leave the official dating or social media site and communicate  directly via text, email or online chats.
  • Falls  in love or befriends quickly.
  • Says  they are not able to meet in person.
  • Claims  to have an emergency and needs money to get out of legal or financial  trouble.
  • Requests  money sent using untraceable methods of payment.
  • Claims  they will pay you back when you meet.

Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.