KY AG warns residents of ‘Sweetheart Scam’

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - As the calendar edges towards Valentine’s Day, Attorney General Andy Beshear is warning Kentucky residents not to fall for the “Sweetheart Scam.”
Already this year, officials say four Kentucky residents have lost nearly $300,000 to the scam. In all four cases, the scammer used legitimate dating websites to lure victims into a fake relationship.
Things to watch out for:
- Asks you to leave the official dating or social media site and communicate directly via text, email or online chats.
- Falls in love or befriends quickly.
- Says they are not able to meet in person.
- Claims to have an emergency and needs money to get out of legal or financial trouble.
- Requests money sent using untraceable methods of payment.
- Claims they will pay you back when you meet.
