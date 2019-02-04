KSP investigating after victim shot in face; female being questioned

OHIO CO., KY (WFIE) - Shooting investigation underway after county authorities make contact Kentucky State Police about a man with a gunshot wound.
According to the KSP news release, the victim arrived to a residence in the 1800 block of KY-1118 around 1 a.m. Monday asking for an ambulance.
After troopers and medics arrived, the release states the man, who was shot in the face, was flown to Louisville Hospital. At this time the man is said to be in stable condition.
KSP say there is a female currently being questioned about the shooting, but she has not been charged as of yet.
We will update this story with more information when it becomes available.
