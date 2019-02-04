Kindergarten bill creates buzz in community

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Indiana lawmakers are debating a bill that’s creating a lot of conversation in our community.
House bill 1408 requires parents to enroll their students in kindergarten at the age of five.
Right now law states that this decision is up to parents whether or not their child will attend kindergarten at five or six.
14 News spoke with one mother today who says it should stay that way. She believes that so much, she started a petition to make sure it stays that way.
“If that extra year would benefit him where he wouldn’t have to work twice as hard to grasp the concepts or be able to pay more attention while they’re teaching the lessons then id absolutely wait,” said Tiffany Woosley.
Mother of 2 Tiffany Woosley is the creator behind the petition.
“When you’re a mom and you’re job is to raise productive good little people to be decent human beings you will walk through fire for your kids,” said Woosley.
She created this petition hoping to get legislators to rethink this bill.
To Consider every child and their needs.
“I just want him to have the best possible start at school because that’s the foundation. Of knowledge, his future career. Everything he could be for the rest of his life,” said Woosley
Since the petition was created last week she is half way to her goal and the support has been overwhelming.
Parents sharing their own experiences about holding their children back due to social anxiety and for athletic reasons.
I spoke with one women who works in early child development who says children needing more time doesn’t happen as often as you may think.
“Usually when we hear that it would be with the younger children. A 3 year old, younger than the 5 year old. Usually by the time they are 5 years old the children are wanting to go to school,” said Mary Goedde, Director of children services at CAPE.
“I know it’s so cliché, but they are our future leaders, our future workers, future educators. It’s really important they start off on the right foot," said Woosely.
This bill is still in the early stages. It was just read to the house in early January, and is currently being reviewed by the house education committee.
