JPD: Employee suspected of stealing $100k worth of electronics

JASPER, IN (WFIE) - An estimated $100,000 worth of electronics stolen by an employee over the course of six months has led to the suspect’s arrest.
According to the news release from the Jasper Police Department, Chris Farley, 36-years-old, of Jasper is suspected of stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from Kimball Electronics.
The thefts, which occurred between the months of July and December 2018, were estimated to be worth a total of $100,000, according to the company. The news release states all of the stolen merchandise has been recovered.
Farley was arrested and taken to the Dubois County Detention Center.
