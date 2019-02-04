Former Echo Housing director indicted for theft

“As we process the news of the arrest of our former director we are reminded that the mission of Echo Housing, to provide housing to those living in poverty, is larger than any one team member within our organization. Though saddened by this incident, we are grateful for the assistance and professionalism of local and federal law enforcement and the many partner agencies that have assisted Echo Housing in becoming stronger and moving forward. While Echo Housing cannot undo the past, we have learned from this incident and have worked both internally and externally to enact substantive operational changes that will prevent his from occurring in the future by ensuring transparency, accountability, and oversight.”