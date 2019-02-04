Football fans enjoy the big game at LeRoy’s Tavern

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The National Football League capped off it’s season earlier tonight with the Patriots taking home the Lombardi Trophy. People all around the country had their eyes glued to the TV.
It seemed like Leroy’s Tavern was the place to be tonight for the big game. With free food and lots of football fans, it was bound to be a fun night regardless of the scoreboard.
Todd and Marcy Early watched the game together at LeRoy’s Tavern on Sunday. Marcy, decked out in a Tom Brady jersey, is a big Patriots fan. However, her husband Todd was rooting against the Patriots. It made for an interesting night between the two.
“I thought for a second today that I would be supportive and be a Patriots fan, but I just couldn’t do it,” said Todd Early.
But, of course the back and forth banter between fans of either team is all in good fun. Owner Terri Carl looks forward to this day every year.
{Terri Carl, Owner}
“Super bowl Sunday is always a fun, friendly environment. It’s always much better if the Colts are involved! But we have great fans from every walk of the woods,” said Carl.
Carl says it didn’t matter who you were rooting for inside Leroy’s. They provided free food with barbecue, potato salad and much more for anyone who walked through the door. On top of that, a big Yatzee tournament got people fired up before the game even kicked off.
Carl appreciates all of the people who chose to spend their Sunday inside her tavern. The NFL’s biggest game of the year is certainly more than just a game in many ways. For the folks at Leroy’s, just the opportunity to enjoy each other’s company made it worth while.
“Just being around friends! It’s more than the fact that, 2 teams that I really hate are in the Super Bowl. But we are around friends and we are having a great time! And that is what it’s all about,” said Early.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.