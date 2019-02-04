EPD introduces new Homeless Outreach Team

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Building relationships is what Evansville Police’s new Homeless Outreach Team is doing with people who sleep on our streets.
It is a unique approach to helping those experiencing homelessness.
We sat down with the team’s leader. There is a new police team on the block with a purpose unlike any Evansville’s seen from law enforcement.
Leading the Homeless Outreach Team is Officer Joshua Brewer. He is working closely with social services agencies.
On Thursday mornings, Ofc. Brewer goes out with Aurora’s Homeless Outreach Team.
“Aurora has the case managers and the resources available there, so we haven’t had to start and reinvent the wheel,” explains Ofc. Brewer.
Ofc. Brewer sums it up in three words: Educate, Encourage, Enforce.
“Rather than arresting people for minor offenses and having the cycle of arrest, go to jail, get out, and repeat,” says Ofc. Brewer.
The team focuses on fostering personal connections.
“Our end goal is to get people into housing," says Ofc. Brewer. "It’s not to incarcerate. We’re not going to arrest ourselves out of a homeless problem. It’s a social issue.”
Larger departments around the country already have these teams. Evansville's started by shadowing programs in Sarasota and Indianapolis.
“That’s where policing is changing. As police officers, we almost have developed a social work role over time," says Ofc. Brewer. "I think this is kind of embracing that. It’s definitely a progressive step forward.”
One thing Ofc. Brewer brings to the table is individual case management, considering the ripple effect of an arrest, starting with lost housing.
“For us to see if we lock someone up on a public intoxication or a warrant because they didn’t go to court, for us it helps to see how detrimental that can be and what we can do to help,” says Ofc. Brewer.
The team is a bridge to services.
"A bridge to move people from one area of need to a place where those needs are being met rather than just here’s a problem, we take them to jail, we fix the problem for the night, and they we have the same problem the next day,” says Ofc. Brewer.
Ofc. Brewer hopes to add another member to the team.
He would also like to develop a diversionary court working with the Prosecutor’s Office and probation officers and determine what’s best for each individual case.
