Community role models hope to make good, lasting impression on young minds

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - Preschoolers in Owensboro learn there are role models they can look up to right in their own community...with special guests visiting them all month long.
The program started Monday. For the entire month of February, Hager Preschool is celebrating “I love to Read Month," by bringing in male role models within the community to read to students.
On Tuesday, State Representative Jim Glenn and Eddie Kenny with KWC joined the classroom.
“Their minds are fresh and they’re energetic and they’re wanting to learn,” Glenn explained.
Glenn and Kenny read to each classroom, both agreeing it’s a great way to give back.
“It’s an opportunity obviously to give back to the community and share reading," stated Kenny. "I do it at home with my own kids. I think it’s important to come out. These kids are just such a joy to be around.”
Hager Preschool hopes these impressionable young minds learn from these men as role models in their community.
“You remember a lot of things when you’re young," Glenn said. "And there’s a lot of people you see as you’re growing up that has an impact on your decision making.”
Other male role models planning to come this month include, Owensboro Thoroughbred basketball players as well as the superintendent of Owensboro Schools
