Bridge power supply running in Henderson, HMP&L eyes long-term vendors

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - A short-term bridge power agreement is in place for thousands of electric customers. This comes after Henderson Municipal Power and Light broke free from Big Rivers in Sebree late last week.
The partnership spanned nearly five decades.
“Keeping that plant open was not in the best option for our customers,” Chris Heimgartner, General Manager HMP&L said.
To keep both units running at Big Rivers, HMP&L leaders tell 14 News they would’ve had to invest $70 million dollars between now and 2023.
"What we would’ve been left with is two very large units, large compared to Henderson, we only need about a 1/3 of their output, and no market for the rest of it,” Heimgartner explained.
Instead, they company is moving in a different direction, signing a short-term bridge supply solution with Constellation Energy which runs February 1 through the end of May.
“Starting last Friday we were taking power from Constellation Energy and the MISO market,” Heimgartner stated.
HMP&L serves roughly 12,000 customers. Heimgartner says customers should not see any interruptions in service or immediate major changes to their bills.
“In terms of overall cost for the next four months, I don’t expect anyone will see any kind of change, might be a slight fluctuation in the fuel cost adjustment clause that we’ve got,” Heimgartner told 14 News.
In the long run, once HMPL receives bids, we’re learning they will be able to restructure and reset rates.
“First time we’ve had a new power source in almost 50 years, and it really is time to take a look at how our rates are put together,” Heimgartner said.
Heimgartner says they received just short of 200 proposals for long-term suppliers which was filtered down to a short list of five potential vendors.
No decision has been made yet, with the backstop to be buying off the open market.
