Azzip Pizza Hoops Live Player of the Week nominees

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Yet another week of high school basketball has concluded and these four players separated themselves from the pack to earn this week’s nomination.
- Marissa Austin - Webster County - 20 points, surpassing 1,000 career points
- Jossie Hudson- Mater Dei - 16 point performance helped the Lady Wildcats capture a sectional championship
- Jessica Nunge - Castle - Scored 16 points in sectional final game to help the Lady Knights win
- Meredith Raley - Gibson Southern - 35 points, 12 rebounds in Friday’s sectional semifinal victory
Voting, which is only available on the 14 Sports app, ends on Thursday and the winner will be announced that night on 14 News at 10 p.m.
