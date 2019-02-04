On alert for heavy rain, flooding this week

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -Mild, above-normal temperatures will hang around through most of the week. A series of weather makers will bring the threat of heavy rainfall and flooding to the entire Tri-State on Wednesday and Thursday. 2-4″ of RAIN may fall over that time frame. We have alert days on Wednesday and Thursday for flooding. Sharply colder for Friday and the weekend. Rain may change over to snow on Friday as a cold front plunges in from the northwest.