Volunteers go door to door advocating for fire preparedness

TELL CITY, IN (WFIE) - Volunteers teamed up with the Red Cross to check and replace smoke detectors all while educating home owners on the importance of fire preparedness.
Officials from the Red Cross say they had 35 local residents volunteer to aid in the “Sound the Alarm” Home Fire Campaign in Tell City. All totaled, the groups installed 125 smoke alarms over 70 houses.
“People tend to heat their homes with different alternative methods and so it’s important that we talk to them about the various education, and how to prevent a fire, and if it were to happen what to do," said Theo Boots, the Executive Director of the Southwest Indiana Red Cross.
Phillip Hawkins had one of the groups check his batteries and install two new smoke detectors in his house.
“It’s so easy to overload breakers and circuits. It’s paramount to check up on that stuff," Hawkins said. “Some of these older neighbors hoods and things especially, and even the new homes. If you get a lose ground wire or anything, things can heat up and cause you serious problems in a quick hurry.”
Volunteers say that it only takes about 10 minutes to install a smoke detector, and once you do, the detector will be good for 10 years.
Boots says that residents of Tell City reached out to the Red Cross asking for a home fire campaign in the aftermath of a deadly house fire that claimed the lives of three children in December.
That tragedy is what sparked Debbie Gilmore to volunteer.
“I did other things but today was really what I wanted to do. Get out there and put smoke alarms into the homes and possibly prevent that from happening again," Gilmore said.
Gilmore said that she makes sure her smoke detectors have fresh batteries twice a year and replaces her detectors every five years.
“It’s life or death," said Gilmore. “We actually saved, possibly a life today by going in and replacing those smoke alarms.”
Red Cross officials recommend changing batteries in smoke detectors twice a year and that smoke detectors need to be changed out every decade. Boots says that the component that actually detects the smoke evaporates after 10 years. That means even if you detectors beeps, it still might not be working properly.
