Unseasonable warmth continues, Alert for heavy rain midweek

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - It is hard to believe our temperatures were in the single digits just a few short days ago as temperatures climbed even higher than we expected this afternoon into the mid to upper 60s! This unseasonably warm weather will continue through most of the workweek, but I have also added an Alert Day later this week for heavy rain and flooding.
Clouds will start to move in overnight, but it looks like we will stay dry, and it will be very mild with low temperatures in the lower 50s!
Scattered showers will move in Monday ahead of a cold front. A few showers are possible in the morning, but it looks like our best chance for rain will be from around midday into the afternoon and evening. The rain will then taper off Monday night, and cooler air will settle in behind it. Temperatures will top out in the mid 60s Monday afternoon before falling back into the upper 30s that night.
Tuesday looks mostly dry as we will be in a brief break between weather systems, but it will still be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the low 50s.
A warm front will move in from the south-southwest Tuesday night, and temperatures will climb back into the mid 60s on Wednesday. However, the low pressure system associated with that warm front will also bring us a lot of rain midweek.
Rain is likely and thunderstorms are possible beginning Tuesday night and continuing throughout both Wednesday and Thursday, but it looks like the heaviest rain will move through Thursday. It is possible some of those thunderstorms could be strong or even severe, but I have added an Alert Day Thursday primarily for the flooding threat as right now it looks like we could pick up 3-5” of rain.
High temperatures will be in the lower 60s Thursday afternoon, but as the cold front associated with that low pressure system moves through Thursday night, those temperatures will quickly fall into the upper 20s to low 30s by Friday morning. It is possible any remaining rain may briefly change to snow, but I expect little to no impact from that, and most of Friday will be dry.
