Thunderbolts Win in Overtime, at Roanoke

ROANOKE, VA (WFIE) - The Evansville Thunderbolts found themselves in a familiar spot going into the third period, down on the scoreboard and outshot. However, the Bolts would rally back to tie the game and win in overtime, with Carter Shinkaruk the scoring the winning goal.
The Thunderbolts made it through the first two periods only down a goal largely because of the heroics of Braeden Ostepchuk, who stopped all but one of 30 shots coming into the third period, and another 18 in the third period. The second period would also see the game’s lone scrap, as Steve Mele and Nick Wright engaged in a brief center-ice bout.
Down 1-0 going into the third period, Ben Owen would tie the game on a 2-on-1 rush from Nick D’Avolio at 7:09 mark. Ostepchuk would ensure the Thunderbolts would go to overtime, as he and the defense held their ground down to the wire, killing off the remainder of regulation shorthanded. In overtime, the Evansville Thunderbolts managed to kill off the remaining 48 seconds of power play time down 4-on-3, with Ostepchuk stopping another pair of shots in the process. Carter Shinkaruk would gain the puck on an offensive-zone turnover and would score on the ensuing net-front rush, to get Evansville the 2-1 victory. Max Mikowski would assist on the goal at 2:22.
Owen and Shinkaruk picked up the Evansville goals, while Ostepchuk stopped 49 of 50 shots in net for the victory. The Thunderbolts head home, and host the Huntsville Havoc on Friday, February 8th at the Ford Center. Puck drops at 7:15pm CT, and you can get your tickets online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com or in person at the Ford Center Box Office.
