Thunderbolts Win in Overtime, at Roanoke

Down 1-0 going into the third period, Ben Owen would tie the game on a 2-on-1 rush from Nick D’Avolio at 7:09 mark. Ostepchuk would ensure the Thunderbolts would go to overtime, as he and the defense held their ground down to the wire, killing off the remainder of regulation shorthanded. In overtime, the Evansville Thunderbolts managed to kill off the remaining 48 seconds of power play time down 4-on-3, with Ostepchuk stopping another pair of shots in the process. Carter Shinkaruk would gain the puck on an offensive-zone turnover and would score on the ensuing net-front rush, to get Evansville the 2-1 victory. Max Mikowski would assist on the goal at 2:22.