Century-old downtown Henderson business set to reopen

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - A century-old business in downtown Henderson is set to reopen.
Alles Bros. Furniture was sold to Charles Alles. He is the cousin of late Herman Alles.
Diocese of Owensboro Bishop William Medley told us then he consulted with retail experts and determined that the business was not reasonable for the church to operate a retail business.
Charles said the reason to buy and reopen the business is to keep the tradition going. He said they are starting the repair process on some mechanical areas, such as HVAC, but there will be no major changes to the structure or business model.
We’re told the business is set to reopen this summer.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.