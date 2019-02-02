16-year-old collects donations for homeless

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - We have an update on a story we brought you on Friday night at 10.
We spoke with 16-year-old Ivy Simpson, who saw our news stories about homeless people going without in the cold weather. She decided she wanted to do something about it.
So, Ivy organized a food and clothing drive.
On Saturday, she was at Central Library in downtown Evansville to collect those items.
To her surprise, several people showed up to support her cause.
Ivy said this is something that should happen all the time, and not just once.
Ivy took the donations over to area shelters after she was finished collecting them.
She will be at the library again next Saturday begining at 11 a.m. to collect more donations if you want to help her cause.
