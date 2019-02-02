EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - You can do write a valentine for a veteran at the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Libraries this month.
The valentines will be distributed to local veterans.
The hope is people stopping in to get a new book or check out a movie can take some time to show veterans they are appreciated.
"It is easy getting lost in our digital world so having these notes, they can bring them out whenever they need them, a reminder that we're here for them. I think that is something special that they'll remember," said Heather McKinney with the EVPL.
The program starts Monday and runs through Valentine's Day.
Stop by any EVPL branch to write one.
