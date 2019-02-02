Six jailed when warrant service unveils unexpected wanted persons

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Sheriff’s Deputies arrested six people while conducting a warrant service at a residence in the 400 block of North Second Avenue.
The deputies were conducting the warrant service to Andrew Peterson. Peterson had an active felony petition to revoke probation warrant that stemmed from his original charges of Arson.
When the deputies were approaching the residence, they came across Jarrod Roberts and Tia Croce. According to the news release, deputies were able to determine that Jarrod Roberts had an active petition to revoke probation warrant out of Hendricks County and Tia Croce had an active misdemeanor failure to appear warrant.
The news release states that when the deputies knocked on the door, Summer Roberts and Sidnee Roberts exited the residence, saying that no one else was inside. The deputies then determined that Summer Roberts had two active felony petition to revoke probation warrants and Sidnee Roberts also had an active felony petition to revoke warrant.
According to the news release, Sheriff deputies and Evansville Police Department officers gained information that Andrew Peterson and Alexander Schnarre were still hiding somewhere inside the residence.
Authorities say that after a search with the Sheriff’s Office K-9 team, Peterson was found hiding under a sofa. They say when he was captured, Peterson was found with a folding knife with the blade extended.
Evansville Police Department officers used a remote control camera system to continue searching for Schnarre.
Schnarre was eventually located hiding behind a chimney in the attic. He was arrested on an active felony petition to revoke probation warrant and a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant.
