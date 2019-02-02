New info on triple homicide comes out in court

DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) - New information in a triple homicide after an examining hearing Friday.
“Each file there are three counts of murder but one count of assault first degree, is that correct?" Judge Nick Burlew said.
The surveillance video tells the story of what Owensboro Police Department detectives say happened the day four people were shot inside an Owensboro home.
The two suspects appeared in court together for the first time since their arraignment. In court Friday - a detective testified suspect Arnett Baines' girlfriend dropped him off at the Audubon Avenue home. And that the other suspect Cylar Shemwell lived in the home with all four victims.
“Baines is the first one into the basement and Shemwell is following him into the basement both while armed, the detective said.
And it wasn’t just exteriors - detectives described surveillance video from inside the home too.
“The first person that was shot in the head was Jay Sowders by Mr. Baines," the detective said. "The next one who is shot is Robbie Smith and the last is Chris Carrie. All were shot by Mr. Baines.”
Investigators testified, they found drug paraphernalia throughout the home and a gun in Jay Michael Sowders bedroom. But the murder weapon? That has not been found yet. OPD is still working to determine a motive.
“There was indication of drug paraphernalia in the house, was there any indication of drug trafficking? Large amount of money? Not to my knowledge Scales anything like that indicating that there was trafficking? No, not to my knowledge," Shemwell’s public defender asked the detective.
When discussing bond, Judge Burlew said that although Baines pulled the trigger, Shemwell did nothing to stop him.
“But they went in together, they got there together, they left together. I mean it’s together," Judge Burlew said.
Shemwell and his supporters did not like what they were hearing.
Judge Burlew ordered the suspects held in jail with no bond.
″Let’s put it like this, it’s a serious enough offense, it doesn’t get any more serious than this," Judge Burlew said.
But as Shemwell left, he continued to show his opposition to the testifying detective.
“You’re a liar, you’re a liar man,” Shemwell yelled.
