Mild temperatures continue, rain returns for the workweek

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - This unseasonably warm weather will continue through the weekend and into next week. However, while this weekend will remain dry, an active weather pattern will bring us plenty of rain for the workweek.
Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with low temperatures in the upper 30s.
We will see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day on Sunday, and temperatures will climb into the low 60s!
Monday will be even warmer with high temperatures in the mid 60s, but scattered showers are possible throughout the day as a cold front swings through the Tri-State.
That cold front will bring our high temperatures back into the low 50s Tuesday, but by Tuesday night, a warm front will be moving in from the south.
That warm front will bring our high temperatures back into the upper 50s to near 60° Wednesday and Thursday. However, that front will also bring with it more rain, beginning Tuesday night and continuing into Wednesday.
Thursday, that warm front’s counterpart cold front will move in from the west. That means more rain and possibly a few thunderstorms on Thursday along with a temperature drop Thursday night into Friday.
