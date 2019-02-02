Men’s Tennis defeats Hawks, 5-2

Kromer kicked things off in the singles at the number four slot, finishing first in 6-0, 6-1. Karelin then followed at number one singles with a 6-0, 6-0 dominance. Collignon and sophomore Spencer Blandford (Louisville, Kentucky) then capped off the next two points for USI, defeating their respective opponents in 6-4, 6-4 and 6-3, 6-4.