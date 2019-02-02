Men’s Tennis defeats Hawks, 5-2

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -The University of Southern Indiana men’s tennis team opened up their 2019 spring campaign against the Quincy Hawks this Friday with a win.
DOUBLES:
The Eagles took a loss at number two doubles before bouncing back with a win from the duo of freshman Marvin Kromer (Dogern, Germany) and freshman Parker Collignon (Owensboro, Kentucky) who won 6-1 at the number one spot.
Sophomore Kooper Falkenstein (Jeffersonville, Indiana) and senior Ilia Karelin (Ekaterinburg, Russia) then got the second win at number three doubles with a 6-4 victory over their opponent.
This is the first year that NCAA Division II will count doubles as one single point.
SINGLES:
Kromer kicked things off in the singles at the number four slot, finishing first in 6-0, 6-1. Karelin then followed at number one singles with a 6-0, 6-0 dominance. Collignon and sophomore Spencer Blandford (Louisville, Kentucky) then capped off the next two points for USI, defeating their respective opponents in 6-4, 6-4 and 6-3, 6-4.
NEXT UP:
USI will turn around to host Truman State tomorrow, February 2, at noon at the Evansville Tennis Center.
Courtesy: USI Athletics
