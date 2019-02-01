Yellow lab falls into icy pond, rescued by firefighters

PRINCETON, IN (WFIE) - Joe Smith says that his 4-year old yellow lab, Buffy, is ALWAYS getting into trouble. After a long day inside, Smith gave her a chance to burn off some of that energy.
“It’s just like a kid I guess! You’ve got to watch them like a hawk,” said Smith.
His backyard has a small pond, and a few ducks have made sure that a small area has not frozen over. After being let outside, Buffy barreled down the stairs and ran straight for the pond after the ducks. She then fell through the ice into the freezing water.
“I just saw her head bobbing up and down and she was swimming," said Smith.
He knew that he would not be able to safely get out to his beloved dog to rescue her. That is when Smith called the Princeton Fire Department, who quickly arrived and went into the water after Buffy.
“Well when they brought her out, she had ice all over her chin and stuff where it froze pretty quick,” said Smith.
Joe got her inside and warm. Now, Buffy is back to her old self. He says the experience was exhausting.
“She’s a water dog! So she’s pretty tough. We just dried her off real good and she went inside and laid down in font of the fire place and went to sleep," said Smith.
