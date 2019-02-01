Weather contributing to increase in water main breaks

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The city of Evansville says the recent changes in temperatures have contributed to an increase in water main breaks.
Allen Mounts, Director of Water and Sewer Utilities said, “We never know where it’s going to occur at this particular. At this particular site we were fortunate that it was just a crack in a pipe and they were able to put a band around it and repair it.”
City crews have been hard at work the last 48-hours working in dangerous conditions. It felt like it was well below zero and when it’s this cold it’s important to keep everyone safe. Luke Cron, Lead Man of Water and Sewer Utilities said, “Most the time we really try to turn the water down so we’re not really full contact with it or anything like that in this weather I mean it would be bad.”
The past two days the crews fixed more than seven water main breaks, but they are expecting more to come. “Even though the air temperature is supposed to be very nice this weekend, we expect that more cold water is going to be coming down from the ohio river,” said Mounts.
The main concern with these breaks can be what happens on the roads. Mounts explained, “With water on the roadways becoming icy immediately, that’s still a hazard right now.”
Crews said they are working as hard as they can to get each break fixed. “Well I’m glad that we can have the crews that can work together and accomplish what needs to be accomplished,” said Cron.
Once that weather does warm up and we get more water main breaks, you can report them 24-hours a day by calling this number, (812) 421-2124.
