Vectren issues layoffs, employees say

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The merger of Centerpoint Energy and Vectren continues to move forward.
We’ve heard from employees who were let go on Friday. Employees tell us they were given severance pay.
Our cameras captured employees carrying boxes to their cars.
There were several Evansville Police cars in the parking lot.
As we reported Thursday, the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio approved the merger.
The Commission attached several conditions to ensure that Vectren customers will not pay any of the transaction costs related to the merger. Vectren officials say the roughly $6 billion dollar deal will be complete over the next few days.
Shareholders approved the merger in August.
A WARN notice has not been field with the state.
We’ve reached out to Vectren and Centerpoint Energy officials.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.