Twin Bridges back open after freezing rain causes treacherous road conditions

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - The overnight freezing rain and low temperatures have caused some slick roadways across the Tri-State.
The main brunt of the weather system is in Western Kentucky, but we’re hearing reports of slide-offs and accidents from all over.
Both Twin Bridges were closed at one point Friday morning. The southbound bridge was closed for a few hours due to a crash and the northbound bridge was also closed for a while so crews could treat the roadway.
We’ve also heard of several accidents on the Owensboro Bypass and on I-69 in Gibson County.
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says many of the wrecks deputies are working were “preventable.”
Drive carefully if you have to be on the road this morning.
