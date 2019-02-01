Thunderbolts to take on Roanoke in a 2-game series

The Thunderbolts fell 2-1 on Friday at Fayetteville in a very close game, as Rory Rawlyk scored his first goal as a Thunderbolt, with other game highlights coming from Nick Wright’s fight with former Bolts captain Cory Melkert, and a stellar performance from Braeden Ostepchuk in net. On Saturday, the Thunderbolts rallied twice in the third period to force overtime, before coming from behind to win in a shootout, 4-3. Nick Wright scored his first SPHL goal, which was supplemented from goals by Ben Owen and Frank Schumacher in regulation, and Shayne Morrissey’s shootout winning goal. Ryan Murray got the victory in net, in his first start as a Thunderbolt. The following night the Thunderbolts would fall 4-2 despite a strong third period with goals from Morrissey and Owen, and another strong showing from Murray in relief, not allowing a single goal in the third period.