Thunderbolts to take on Roanoke in a 2-game series

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -Fresh off a three-game trip to Fayetteville, NC., that saw the team’s first road win of the season, the next test will come this weekend, as the Evansville Thunderbolts look to get their first win of the season against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
Weekend In Review:
The Thunderbolts fell 2-1 on Friday at Fayetteville in a very close game, as Rory Rawlyk scored his first goal as a Thunderbolt, with other game highlights coming from Nick Wright’s fight with former Bolts captain Cory Melkert, and a stellar performance from Braeden Ostepchuk in net. On Saturday, the Thunderbolts rallied twice in the third period to force overtime, before coming from behind to win in a shootout, 4-3. Nick Wright scored his first SPHL goal, which was supplemented from goals by Ben Owen and Frank Schumacher in regulation, and Shayne Morrissey’s shootout winning goal. Ryan Murray got the victory in net, in his first start as a Thunderbolt. The following night the Thunderbolts would fall 4-2 despite a strong third period with goals from Morrissey and Owen, and another strong showing from Murray in relief, not allowing a single goal in the third period.
The Week Ahead:
The Thunderbolts play twice this weekend in Roanoke, tomorrow and Saturday night at the Berglund Center. Both games start off at 7:05pm ET, 6:05pm CT. You can watch online on SPHL Live, or listen for free on the Thunderbolts Radio Network, through EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, the Thunderbolts MixLr channel, or on the official app of the Thunderbolts.
Scouting the Opponent:
- Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs:
- Record: 16-15-2, 34 Points, 7th Place
- Thunderbolts 18-19 Record vs. ROA: 0-1-1
- Leading Goal Scorer: Cody Dion (13 Goals)
- Leading Point Scorer: Jordan Carvalho (27 Points)
- Primary Goaltender: Jacob Caffrey (6-4-1, .909 Save %)
The Rail Yard Dawgs came up just short in both of their games in Birmingham last weekend, falling 4-3 in overtime on Friday, and 3-2 by way of a shootout on Saturday. Jeff Jones scored twice on Friday, with Carvalho scoring the go-ahead goal in the third period before the Bulls stormed back to tie. On Saturday, Mac Jansen and Zach Nieminen provided the goal scoring. Bradley Barone started in net on Friday, with Caffrey in net on Saturday.
Transactions
- 1/26: Jake Schultz called up to Wheeling Nailers (ECHL)
- 1/29: Ryan Stayner re-placed on 30 Day Injured Reserve
