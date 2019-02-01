State inspection of Fireside Chapel Daycare shows 32 new violations

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - State records show Fireside Chapel Daycare was inspected Thursday, which resulted in 32 new violations.
Those new violations, added with violations from a past inspection, bring the total to 56.
You can read them all here. Just type Fireside Chapel in the search that shows up.
Some of the violations noted by the state include frayed duct tape on two cribs, mold on a crib sheet, scissors and cleaning supplies in reach of children, bouncy seats and high chairs with no straps, and rat poison in the spice rack.
One violation says three children’s files are missing immunization records. Others say some staff members have not had safe sleep training or CPS background checks.
We first told you about Fireside Chapel Wednesday and the police investigation after several parents reported their children had unexplained injuries.
We have not heard back from the day care’s director.
