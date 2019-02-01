Staff, volunteers deliver food bags

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - Kids in Owensboro may have been out of school for the last three days, but schools are still making sure they get fed for the weekend.
East View Elementary School staff and volunteers went around delivering food bags to the students homes. Normally they're sent home in their backpacks on Fridays.
Officials tell us the parents appreciate the support from everyone in the program.
The backpack program is in its second year and goes all year long.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.