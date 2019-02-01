Snow days could help with flu outbreak

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The recent snow days at Tri-State schools may help stop the spread of the flu.
According to the Green River District Health Department, school-aged kids have been hit the hardest this flu season, and schools closed throughout Kentucky because so many students and staff were calling in sick.
Those days off, plus the snow days this week, allowed schools to sanitize and disinfect to prevent a future outbreak.
The health department stresses to keep washing your hands and staying away from others if you feel sick.
