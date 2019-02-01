Parents struggle to find childcare when schools close at the last minute

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Thousands of students across the Tri-State had another day off from school.
For some, Friday was their third consecutive day off.
Several districts made the call to close the schools at the last minute, sending parents scrambling for childcare.
Evansville YMCA leaders say they find out school is canceled at the same time as everyone else, and immediately start making changes and accommodations to their schedule.
Inside Evansville's Dunigan YMCA, young children of members kept busy in the youth activities center that has a supervised area with gaming stations, table tennis, air hockey, and more.
Across the hall, a more crowded room watched a movie as part of the school day off program, which goes into effect when school is not in session for either a holiday or snow day. It serves a limited number of both EVSC and Warrick County students.
The pool is another popular spot, but often at the expense of adult programs.
The ‘school day off’ program is currently full, but there is a waiting list if you would like to sign up.
