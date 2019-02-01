Neighborhood Watch: Counterfeit money activity in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - An Evansville man is in the Gibson County Jail after a traffic stop in Ft. Branch.
The sheriff's office said a deputy pulled over 27-year-old Jeremi Lee on Friday morning for failing to move over for emergency service personnel.
During the stop, the deputy found K2 and marijuana.
They also found that Lee was driving on a suspended license.
He is being held on a $650 bond.
Counterfeit bills appear from time-to-time in the Tri-State.
In this latest case, the suspect apparently tried to pass funny money at the same fast food restaurant twice
Evansville police say Wednesday night someone paid for their food at the McDonald's on St. Joe in Evansville with a counterfeit $50 bill. Then, employees believe the same man came back and tried to do it again.
This time they took the $50 bill to a manager.
The suspect drove off without getting his food.
With an investigation underway at a local daycare, I thought this would be a good time to review some red flags when evaluating daycare for your child.
I checked several parenting websites and these five tips show up consistently: It's a red flag if the daycare has too many kids.
High employee turnover.
An expired or no daycare license at all.
The daycare doesn't provide references.
Finally, trust your gut.
Your parental instincts are probably right.
That’s your neighborhood watch.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.