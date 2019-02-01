Girls can join the Boy Scouts now

(Gray News/CNN) – Girls can now officially join what was once the Boy Scouts.
As of Friday, girls between the ages of 11 and 17 can become part of Scouts BSA.
“I could not be more excited for what this means for the next generation of leaders in our nation,” Chief Scout Executive Michael Surbaugh said.
“Through Scouts BSA, more young people than ever before – young women and men – will get to experience the benefits of camaraderie, confidence, resilience, trustworthiness, courage and kindness through a time-tested program that has been proven to build character and leadership.”
The organization says it will recognize its first class of female Eagle Scouts in 2020. Eagle is the highest rank in Scouts BSA.
For Kim Foli, a soon-to-be scoutmaster from Gainesville, FL, the dropping of barriers brings joy and exhilaration.
“My daughter and I knew we had to do this last year when it was announced,” she said. “Scouting was the best thing I could have done with my son, and now I walk the trail with my daughter.”
More than 77,000 girls have joined Cub Scouts, a program for younger children, since it began welcoming girls last year.
The name of the 108-year-old parent organization of Scouts BSA will stay the same – Boy Scouts of America (BSA).
Not everyone is happy with the change, some calling it “politically correct."
Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) issued a statement that didn’t name BSA, but said that the “benefit of the single-gender environment has been well-documented by educators, scholars, other girl- and youth-serving organizations, and Girl Scouts and their families.”
Late last year, GSUSA sued BSA over the change from Boy Scouts to Scouts BSA in a trademark infringement lawsuit.
In a statement released Friday, GSUSA said BSA’s decision “does not change the position of Girl Scouts of the USA or our mission to serve girls, and girls only, and to foster their amazing leadership potential. We remain steadfast in our knowledge that Girl Scouts is the world’s single best leadership development program for girls.”
Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. and CNN. All rights reserved.