Freezing Rain Early

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - High temps will finally climb above freezing into the lower 40′s. However, freezing rain & sleet early due to subfreezing temps in the 20’s. This will cause slick spots during the morning commute due to ice on roadways.
Mild southerly winds will sky rocket temps into the lower 50’s on Saturday under mostly cloudy skies. Sunday, increasing clouds and even warmer as high temps reach the lower 60′s. Rain becoming likely Sunday night and Monday with high temps remaining in the lower 60′s.
