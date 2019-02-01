Aurora braves single digit temps Thursday morning during weekly outreach

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - 5,400 people were homeless in Indiana in 2017.
At last count, more than 400 of those homeless live right here in Evansville.
With single digit temperatures Thursday morning, Aurora’s team, a non-profit group who helps the homeless, took to the streets before dawn.
New leads took Aurora outreach teams to Newburgh early this morning in search of a homeless man believed to be living near a nursing home.
“We left some information, some snacks, a hat, hot hands, hopefully he will reach out to us and we can come out and see what is going on,” Outreach team lead Natasha Goodge, recalled.
We made our way back to downtown Evansville to Bits and Bytes where outreach members connected with several people who could use their services.
“We did some permanent support housing assessments, some income-based housing applications, made plans to talk further, to go to the license branch, and social security tomorrow which is a common theme,” Goodge explained.
In 2015, Aurora’s homeless outreach team helped over 1,000 homeless clients with more than 250 of those being children.
We also stopped along Dress Plaza.
Crews were able to talk to one man who they’re familiar with.
He chose not to take any of their supplies, but not too far away, we found a bunch of gloves and hats already been dropped off.
“Someone, out of kindness, left it if anyone should come along and need some, I’m assuming. They’ve been there since yesterday because they’re covered in snow. Sweet,” Goodge smiled.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.