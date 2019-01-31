Woman stuck in icy water rescued by fire crews

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - Icy water is covering the area of the old Churchill Downs Racetrack in Henderson County.
Late Thursday morning, one driver became stuck.
Officials tell us the driver got lost trying to take her dog to the vet, and thought she was on Sunset Lane.
Fire crews were able to get the woman and her dog to safety, and a tow truck came for her car.
Officials remind drivers not to travel on roads you can’t see.
It was about 15 degrees at the time of the rescue.
Crews tell us crackling ice made things more difficult.
