Woman killed by 1-ton bale at recycling plant

FORT WORTH, TX (KTVT/CNN) - Authorities say a bale of recycled materials crushed a woman to death at a Texas recycling plant.
Police responded to the call of an industrial accident at Republic Services in Fort Worth early Thursday morning.
They say 31-year-old Renisha Mitchell of Fort Worth, TX, was working in the warehouse when the 1-ton bale fell on her.
A stack of bales became unstable which caused two bales to fall, one of them crushing Mitchell.
Mitchell was pronounced dead at the scene.
Republic Services said it is fully cooperating with local authorities investigating the deadly accident, the company said in statement.
