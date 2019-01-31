Wintry mix late, much warmer for the weekend

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -Our last taste of wintry precip will arrive overnight with a wintry mix possible for early Friday morning. We have an Alert Day in place for the early commute on Friday as some slick spots may be possible. The temperature will begin a continuous climb through the weekend and early next week. Highs on Saturday will hit 50, Sunday will bring 60′s and Monday may see mid to upper 60s. Warm, moist air will stream in from the Gulf of Mexico, and showers & a few thunderstorms will be likely on Monday.