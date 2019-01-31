USI students make history with UNITE CUBE SAT deployment

“It was a lot of testing and development," said Ryan Loehrlein, a USI senior and assistant team leader on the UNITE project. "We were doing prototyping with the boards. We were outside in below freezing temperatures at times just making sure the satellite would work. So actually seeing it launch today and getting to see it launched into space it’s one of those things that...it’s hard to let go of it because we’ve been doing it so long.”