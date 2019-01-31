University Parkway extension project shut down in 2-1 Commission vote

VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) - County commissioners voted down a road project that has been in the works for decades.
Newly elected Commissioner Jeff Hatfield made the motion to pull the INDOT grant application for University Parkway during a regular meeting Tuesday.
Commissioner Ben Shoulders also voted to pull from the application, but, Commissioner Cheryl Musgrave called their votes a huge mistake.
“In my opinion, it puts a stop to local construction on University Parkway...forever," Musgrave said on Wednesday.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Hatfield cited a lack of county funds to pay the $5.4 million required to match INDOT’s $8.8 million to expand the parkway up to No. 6 School Road.
Hatfield said the reason is a recent decline in the state gas tax revenue.
Money from the new tax poured into Vanderburgh County’s road and highway budgets the past two years, making commissioners at the time feel confident investing in the project.
Hatfield told us Wednesday during a phone interview that he tried working with the county auditor to come up with other revenue solutions, but nothing fit.
“A portion of what Vanderbrugh County would have to invest in this highway in the next several years was more than we can afford to put in based on new formulas that the state of Indiana is calculating our gas tax share," Hatfield said.
The county’s highway fund is about $4.2 million, and there’s a little over $1 million in the local streets fund, according to Hatfield.
“There are not any other accounts that we can find $5 million," Hatfield explained. “If we have that kind of money laying around there, there would be a lot more roads that would be in much better shape. We should be concentrating on our existing roads in front of our existing businesses and homes and that’s my priority."
Commissioner Musgrave says she would like to see the state take over the project, but thinks it’s not likely now after this vote.
“We’re all going to pay for this," Musgrave said. “What it means is that not only will we not have the millions of dollars for investment for local jobs, but we will also not have the improvement for transportation capacity.”
