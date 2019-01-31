Simulation shows difficulties in poverty

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Some people are getting a chance to feel what it's like to be in poverty.
Albion Fellows Bacon Center held a simulation on Thursday at the Old National Events Plaza.
People were grouped into families and had to work to provide food, shelter and other things needed with limited resources.
It's a way for people to see how challenging it can be for those living in poverty.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau in 2017, more than 31,000 people are living in poverty in Vanderburgh County.
