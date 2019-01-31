Several use Salvation Army warming center to escape cold, free meals offered

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Salvation Army opened its doors for several extra hours Wednesday to help more people escape the cold.
The non-profit provided lunch as usual, but the doors opened long before that and stayed open after.
They had snacks and hot drinks starting at 8 a.m., and plenty of people took them up on the offer.
“It’s hard out there,” homeless man Peter Gilbert said. “I try to do the best I can.”
Born and raised in Evansville, Gilbert has faced homelessness for the last six years. He is one of hundreds without a home in Evansville.
Gilbert says their challenge is worst in the winter.
“One gentleman that came in today looked like he found some corner to sleep in somewhere and he was frozen when we came in, and so it can really be a matter of life and death,” Salvation Army Major Mark Turner explained.
The Salvation Army opened a warming center from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., where they served snacks and hot drinks before a chili lunch.
“It’s better to give than receive, but if we can receive, take it as offering or as a gift, and be blessed that you have the gift,” Gilbert told 14 News.
He’s grateful for the Salvation Army’s grace. But after 4 p.m. in the afternoon, Gilbert, like the others, goes back outside.
Using a small fire, he says it’s a struggle staying warm without going to a shelter, but he and others often huddle. With little more than optimism to keep him going, he says he’s looking forward to warm up later this week.
“Yeah, can’t wait," Gilbert laughed. "I’m going to work on my suntan.”
Salvation Army leaders say the frigid air brought in some new faces too.
They know the need is great.
The warming center will be open again Thursday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. They are located on north Fulton avenue.
