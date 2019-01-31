O.Z. Tyler Distillery eyeing different property

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - New information on distiller O.Z. Tyler’s plan to expand.
We told you last week their request to rezone property for their bourbon barrel warehouses was denied. Now, owners tell us they’re looking for another property.
Officials say they did not want to go through the appeals process, which can take about two months.
They are now seeking new property by Mid-America Airpark.
They are hoping to start building the rickhouses this spring because they need more places to store their bourbon.
Officials with the distillery are meeting with the airpark and the fiscal court next week.
