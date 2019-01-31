Neighborhood Watch: KY Police Departments searching for suspects

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Madisonville Police Department is investigating a case of theft.
They think the two people in this picture are responsible:
If you recognize one or them, call the Madisonville Police Department or Crime Stoppers.
The Owensboro Police Department could use some help from the public too.
They are investigating a theft involving the man you see right there. Take a good look, it’s a very clear picture:
Someone will surely know him. If that’s you, call OPD, 270-687-8888. or Crime Stoppers.
A Robinson, Illinois man has been arrested for theft in Ft. Branch.
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office says 45-year-old Richard Johnson was intoxicated and causing a disturbance inside the Huck’s gas station at U.S. 41 and State Road 68. This happened late Monday.
During the investigation, it was discovered that Johnson had taken some items from the store without paying.
He has since bonded out of the Gibson County jail after being charged with theft and public intoxication.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.