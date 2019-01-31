Less Windy; Slightly Warmer

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Snow totals from last night less than ½ inch. Less windy this morning but still cold as wind chills sink to near zero. Mostly cloudy and not as cold with scattered snow showers as temps climb into the upper 20’s.
Friday’s high temps will climb above freezing into the mid-40’s with rain likely. However, brief freezing rain possible early due to subfreezing temps in the 20’s. This could lead to slick spots during the commute due to ice on roadways.
Mild southerly winds will sky rocket temps into the lower 50’s on Saturday under partly sunny skies. Sunday, increasing clouds and even warmer as high temps reach the lower 60′s. Rain becoming likely Sunday night and Monday with high temps remaining in the lower 60′s.
